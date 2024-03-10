Some of the Noises Off cast and crew with their Manawatu Regional Theatre Awards 2023 received February 23.

By Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke Theatre Company members are thrilled at receiving four awards in the Manawatū Regional Theatre Awards.

The awards were for their most recent production, Noises Off.

On stage in December, the show drew a great response from theatregoers who loved the different concept of a play within a play – a cast trying to put on a show called “Nothing On” and the consequences of that. To make it even more different the set was reversed in act two allowing the audience to see what goes on behind stage.

It was a tough show to put on acknowledged by experienced thespians to be one of the hardest to tackle.

To receive awards for Concept and Design plus Technical Design and Operation, as well as individual awards to Shaun Newell as Director on Debut and Michelle Walker as Supporting Actor in a Female Role, is a testament that the Dannevirke Theatre Company rose to the challenge as judged by their peers.

Dannevirke Theatre Company president Peter Sinclair said he was particularly delighted with the Concept and Design and Technical Design and Operation awards as they reflected the work of his teams working together both on and off stage, which he thinks is a strength of the company.

He said the show needed really experienced actors to carry the production through because when they entered the set through one of the eight doors they had to adapt to what ever situation had developed on stage. Every night was different he said.

He was also pleased to see new actors do so well, with Hannah Wallace gaining a nomination for Emerging Actor and Shaun Newell gaining a nomination for Actor in a Male Role.

In addition to his role as director, Shaun took over the key role on stage of Garry Lejeune three weeks out from opening night and Anna Howell expanded her role as assistant director to help Shaun out.

The Dannevirke Theatre Company is now planning its next production, Annie, for the Dannevirke Town Hall in late October. The executive for the show has been arranged with Lisa Higginson taking the role of director and an information evening is set for April 7 with auditions on April 14. Rehearsals start in June.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 10 years, he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.