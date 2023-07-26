Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Dannevirke: The Elske Centre is back

Hawkes Bay Today
By Sue Emeny
2 mins to read
Elske's first volunteer Nuala Coldstream and founder Sue Langridge celebrate with members and volunteers being together again after a break of six weeks. Photo / Karen Blair

Elske's first volunteer Nuala Coldstream and founder Sue Langridge celebrate with members and volunteers being together again after a break of six weeks. Photo / Karen Blair

There was plenty of joy and laughter at a special gathering on Tuesday to mark the return of what was Elske Centre in Dannevirke.

The centre, run by Anglican Care Waiapu, was closed on June

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today