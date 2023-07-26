Elske's first volunteer Nuala Coldstream and founder Sue Langridge celebrate with members and volunteers being together again after a break of six weeks. Photo / Karen Blair

There was plenty of joy and laughter at a special gathering on Tuesday to mark the return of what was Elske Centre in Dannevirke.

The centre, run by Anglican Care Waiapu, was closed on June 14 after operating for 24 years out of St John’s Anglican Church hall. But a group of volunteers have worked to keep the group of 20 or so people together.

Tuesday’s function in the Knox Presbyterian Church hall was the first of what is hoped to be many more. Over the past two months a number of meetings have been held between Elske staff and volunteers to see what could be done to keep the group together.

At a meeting last Friday Sue Langridge, who founded Elske, stepped forward to take on a role of co-ordinating the volunteers and organise activities, quickly arranging Tuesday’s event, which was attended by 14 Elske people and nine volunteers.

Knox offered its hall venue free of charge and morning tea and lunch was provided and served by volunteers.

In welcoming everyone to the function Sue said the group would be known simply as Elske, not the Elske Group or Elske Centre.

She said she was adamant in wanting to retain the name, which means love, as it was suggested by her daughter.

Sue said initially the group would meet regularly once a week but the number of sessions each week would increase.

What has been confirmed are sessions at Dannevirke Library every fortnight on a Monday with the first session being held on August 14.

Another event on the calendar is an invitation by Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis who will host a morning tea for the group on Wednesday August 9.

Church elder Mike Sturm said in the short term Knox had offered free use of the hall on an as-needed basis and would have a meeting with Sue regarding how it can best help Elske going forward.

”We offered the hall for this first gathering as we didn’t want Elske to have too big a gap between ending and restarting.”

He said what he saw on Tuesday reinforced the importance of keeping the group together.

A member of the group is arranging a lunch at The Black Stump on the last Friday of the month, with the first booking on Friday August 18.

Visits to the Dannevirke Regent Cinema will also be a regular feature.