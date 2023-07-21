Dannevirke Sports Club Colts and Dannevirke High School First XV after the game.





A lucky crowd witnessed an excellent game of rugby at Rugby Park when Dannevirke Sports Club Colts played Dannevirke High School First XV in a friendly fixture that was fought with great passion by both sides.

Played in fine weather but with sticky mud underfoot, the game swung from end to end as both teams showed great combination between forwards and backs to both attack and defend - evidence of fine coaching and team spirit.

Dannevirke High School First XV's haka issued the challenge.

After a spirited haka by DHS, Dannevirke Colts responded vigorously, scoring after five minutes of sustained pressure. A westerly made goal shooting difficult but the tries kept coming as each team took its turn to attack in a thoroughly entertaining first 35 minutes, the first half ending with the Colts ahead by three points 20-17 having scored four tries to DHS’ three.

Dannevirke Colts accepted the challenge and were first to score.

DHS struck after halftime, pouncing on a mid-field dropped ball by the Colts and took the lead 24-20, retaining the lead with no more points scored despite exciting action, commitment and skills until with seven minutes to go the Colts crashed over by the posts to lead 27-24.

DHS Firsts struck back with slick back movements.

The game ended with DHS hot on attack but with equally determined defence by the Colts, the latter rounded off its season with a win.

DHS forwards held their own against a bigger pack.

The Colts scored last, forwards and backs combining to clinch the win.

The Dannevirke Sports Club Colts coached by Chris Stuart and Caleb Shuker had a pretty good season, finishing fourth out of six in the Manawatū Colts Grade. They had five wins from 10 games and could have had more had the ball bounced their way at critical moments.

With most of the players eligible for Colts next year, there are good prospects for 2024 with some players strong enough to join a senior team should one be formed.

Meanwhile, Dannevirke High School has had one of its better seasons, coached by Evan Small. They played in the Manawatū First XV Premier grade for the first time and with a talented bunch of players and good coaching the team has had some good wins.

Their season is not over, with games starting this weekend and an interschool with Central Hawke’s Bay at Waipukurau on August 1.

They also will play the annual Quadrangular Tournament against Wairarapa, Hutt Valley and Horowhenua later in the season and Evan Small is confident of a good result.



