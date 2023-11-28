The Smurfs don’t take the football too seriously.

The Dannevirke seven-a-side Summer Football League had its second round at the showgrounds earlier this month, with 10 local teams turning up to play.

Gold Diggers (green) and Good Punts had a good game.

The competition, which has no winner as points are not recorded, started nearly 10 years ago to give locals an opportunity to run around and play football more for exercise and a break out in the fresh air at the end of a week, than for rivalry.

Little Bit Messi were on attack against Insert Name.

It has varied in strength as organisers came and went but is now running strongly under the direction of Sandra Eggleton, who creates the draw, sets up the three fields and supervises the games.

The seven-a-side teams must have three females or juniors under 13 at all times and the latter’s (women and juniors) participation is rewarded by having a two-goal value if netted, as opposed to one for men. This encourages teamwork.

All age groups are involved.

It attracted nearly 100 players of all ages and with perfect conditions, a lot of fun was had.

It will run for three more games before Christmas, with another five scheduled for January.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.