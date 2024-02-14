On attack against Lumberjacks (in green) at the second to last game of the seven-a-side summer football league.

On attack against Lumberjacks (in green) at the second to last game of the seven-a-side summer football league.

The Dannevirke Seven-Aside Summer Football League had its second last round at the Showgrounds when its 10 local teams took the field in two rounds to play just for fun and fitness.

The league has no winner as points are not recorded – only the bragging rights are at stake.

The competition started nearly 10 years ago to provide locals with an opportunity to run around and play football more for exercise and a break out in the fresh air at the end of a week.

It has varied in strength as organisers came and went but is now running strongly under the direction of Sandra Eggleton who creates the draw, sets up the three fields and supervises the games. This is her seventh year serving football like this.

Lumberjack’s centre sends the ball soaring.

The seven-aside teams must have three females or juniors under 13 at all times and the latter’s (women and juniors) participation is rewarded by having a two-goal value if netted as opposed to one for men. This encourages teamwork.

The league has been blessed with beautiful weather over its nine weeks..

At the game earlier this month it attracted nearly 100 players of all ages and in perfect conditions a lot of fun was had.

Honeybadgers (in green) had a strong contingent of young players against Stragglers.

Meanwhile Dannevirke Sports Club football organisers are looking forward to the winter season and participation in the Manawatū Football league.

Stragglers had experience on their side with Calder Woodfield about to shoot.

Last year’s men’s player/coach Calder Woodfield says there is enough interest for a men’s team and he is looking for more players to make up a second team. Anyone interested should ring him on 021 0434 249.

There is the likelihood of a women’s team if enough contact Sandra Eggleton on 027 281 5597. The momentum built last year when after two years of not having a team the Valkyries played in the Manawatū Women’s League and built in skill and confidence as the season progressed should not be lost.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 10 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.



