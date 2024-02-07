Dominic Kupa of Foxton with led Arabian champion RH Rain. Photo / Dave Murdoch

New Zealand’s best equestrian showing combinations made the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds their home as the Tararua District hosted the 26th NZ Horse and Pony National Show.

With names such as B&W Midnight Shade, Mustangs Golden Girl and Whistle Down Lily Marlene and not an obstacle to jump in sight, this is not what the public at large would call a normal equestrian event.

In total, 192 horses, ponies and riders aged from 4 years to 40-plus took to the showgrounds last month.

Equestrian showing is not show jumping but riding on the flat, with riders and horses judged on style under the categories of pace (evenness and quality of step), manners (behaviour) and conformation (the shape and correctness of the horse).

There are many categories, starting with the tiny tots being led around a ring decorated with artificial flowers to introduce youngsters to show etiquette.

The competition goes all the way up to the adult classes where riding ability and horse rapport are critical. One judge summed it up as appearance, timing, deportment and manners.

Ridden pintos line up for judging on day two. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Events started on Wednesday with the led horses and separate competitions based on the breed of horse, age and experience. It featured show horses, pintos, ponies and Arabian breeds among others.

Rebecca Andersen of Pahiatua poses on Mustangs Golden Girl, NZ supreme champion pinto. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Thursday saw the riders in action for the first time and culminated in Pahiatua rider Rebecca Andersen riding Mustangs Golden Girl, trained by Jonelle Gray of Waipukurau, gaining the NZ supreme champion pinto title. Rebecca said she was thrilled with her first major title.

Eastdale Diva Memorial winner Lillie Wallace on Hollybank Blue Belle. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Victoria Goodwin was winner of the senior fashion in the show and her gypsy cob Silas also won best in show. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Friday was devoted mostly to the bigger horses with show hacks, saddle hunters, pleasure horses and ponies.

Saturday was the pinnacle of the competition with each major category awarding New Zealand national titles. These are the epitome of achievement in equestrian showing.

There were eight judges officiating throughout the four days, three from Australia. Angela Hawkes from Tasmania said there was great depth in all the classes and some exceptional riders.

Millie Limmer on Phoenician Catwalk showing the style which won them the national show pony, 138-148cm, category. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The eight judges who worked long hours over four days to judge the show events. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Ken Uren and Chateau Figiae on the way to winning the New Zealand show hack title. Photo / Dave Murdoch

She said the organisers must be congratulated for the way the show ran and for the finishing touches such as signage, flower decoration and other extras along with the beautiful venue and great facilities.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 10 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.