Dannevirke stopover for Anti-P Ministry

The distinctive Anti-P Ministry bus will be visiting Dannevirke today

By Sue Emeny

Members of the Anti-P Ministry group will be stopping in Dannevirke at around noon today in their distinctive recovery bus.

The bus was the brainchild of the Ministry founder Brendon Warne in a bid to support isolated communities and to spread drug rehabilitation messages.

While in Dannevirke Warne will meet local members of the ministry.

"Every Friday the local members set up a pop-up walk-in in one of the four towns in Tararua, but this week it's in Dannevirke and we will be joining them."

Warne said Dannevirke had special meaning to him through family connections and also because of the support he had received from members of Dannevirke Police when he was turning his life around.

The group is heading to Gisborne where a march will be held tomorrow. Ministry members will also pay tribute to New Zealand soldiers because it is Armistice Day.

"Ministry members in Gisborne are calling out for support up there," he said.

"There are whole families from grandparents through to their grandchildren sitting around smoking P and there are grandparents looking after grandchildren because the parents can't because they are addicted to meth."

The ministry provides a nation-wide addiction support service with 8000 active members in recovery.

Members have phone apps to count the number of days they have been clean and online forums are hosted via their Facebook pages to give advice.

Warne says the bus provides a comfortable space for people to come in and talk about meth and how it is affecting their families.

"People need to know they can talk about it."

Warne said when people wanted to get off meth they needed help right away.

The ministry has been spreading the anti-P message in schools.

"We are trying to educate young people to not go down that path, that meth isn't something they want to try.

"Meth is a deceiving drug, it makes you feel better at the start but then it takes over your life."