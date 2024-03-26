A driver stops for a coffee and a health check at the wellbeing check stop held in Dannevirke by Horizons Regional Council.

Almost 100 truck drivers took five for a coffee and some kai at a heavy truck driver health and safety stop.

Held at the Hargreaves Yard in Dannevirke, police were on hand to direct trucks off the state highway where they were offered an opportunity to park up, take a break and grab something to eat as well as have a free health check with a registered nurse.

The event was organised by Horizons Regional Council road safety team and supported by Tararua Health Group and Tararua Alliance.

Co-ordinator Debbie Webster says the idea behind the event was to raise awareness for truck drivers about health issues that could impact their driving as well as promoting road safety messages around driver fatigue.

There were 27 drivers who took up the opportunity of the health check.

Debbie says the morning was a great success after a couple of years of not being able to run the event due to Covid and other things.

“We are back out there and we had a really positive response from the drivers.”

She says the yard is an ideal spot as it’s easy for drivers to pull off the highway.

“Thanks to the businesses at the yard for letting us take over for the morning.”

Debbie says a lot of the drivers were surprised at the offer of free coffee and a health check.

“Many of them thought ‘if I’m here, I may as well get checked out’.”

The registered nurse noticed the drivers were comfortable talking to her in that environment.

“It’s an easy way for them to check in on their health without having to take time off work. If any red flags are raised they are followed up on.”

Debbie intends to run the event in the same spot next year.