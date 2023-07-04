The Dannevirke Theatre Company singers belted out From Now On at Stars in Their Eyes.

A galaxy of international stars made their presence felt in Dannevirke last month when Ruahine School’s Parents For Kids committee hosted their 17th Stars In Their Eyes fundraiser.

The Dannevirke Sports Club venue was full, tickets selling out weeks before, and the enthusiasm was justified. The stage was lined with black plastic and decorated with stars, but the ones taking the attention were the performers themselves.

MC Melanie Silver kept the show moving and the crowd in order.

As is tradition, six Ruahine staff set the tone with a well-rehearsed dance item and the contest began after MC Mel Silver set the rules of audience behaviour, which made it fair for both performers and those listening.

The rules did not dampen any energy, however, and when Ashton Ward, as Eric Burden of The Animals, opened up with The House of the Rising Sun his deep bass voice immediately grabbed attention.

Iain Stewart-Harrison was third as Josh Turner with Your Man.

Angela Eagle beautifully impersonated Lana Del Rey singing Summertime Sadness, Sarah Jensen was Joan Jett energetically performing I Love Rock n Roll, and Iain Stewart-Harrison as Josh Turner crooned Your Man with a confidence hiding the fact it was his first time on stage, winning the popular vote and third place from the judges.

Jordyn Walsh as Adele was second, singing Make You Feel My Love.

After raffles were drawn, the second batch of performers strutted their stuff. Jordyn Walsh, representing Adele, performed a lovely rendition of Make You Feel My Love to win second place from the judges.

Stars In Their Eyes winner Max Te Huki, as Stevie Wonder, singing Superstition.

Max Te Huki then followed with a performance of Superstition by Steve Wonder, which the judges said exactly captured his mannerisms and sound and won him the supreme prize. His encore was even more spectacular to close the show.

Another round of raffles was followed by the Dannevirke Theatre Company Singers putting on two items that demonstrated individual skills and tight harmonies, From Now On and You’re The Voice.

Ariana Nikora-McLaren as Amy Winehouse performed Valerie, Jane Phillips-Bell became Steve Perry with Don’t Stop Believing, and Gemma Kay as Gwen Stefani sang Don’t Speak – all with passion – to wind up the contest.

The nine performers and judge Cindy O'Sullivan concluded the night in great style. From Left: Angela Eagle, Sarah Jensen, Jordyn Walsh, Ariana Nikora-McLaren, Ashton Ward, Iain Stewart-Harrison, Gemma Kay and Jane Phillips-Bell.

With plentiful food served between sections, liquid refreshment consumed and the venue lit and backed with sound by Steve Wallace Electrical, the evening had all the conditions for a great night which concluded at the bewitching hour of midnight.

Parents For Kids (PFK) chairperson Kirsten Prenter was delighted with the evening. Finances are yet to be tallied, but it looks like the show will return a healthy profit to go towards paying for the new junior swings just finished on Monday and senior camps later in the year.

Kirsten says a show like this is a huge undertaking but, with the help of parents and teachers and the response from the audience, it has been well worth the commitment.

She would like to thank all the sponsors for their generosity.