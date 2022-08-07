Ambulance staff and dignitaries pose before the new St John ambulance.



Dannevirke St John replaced its ambulance on Thursday, July 28 when Aotearoa Gaming Trust deputy chairman Doug Macaulay travelled from south of Auckland to present it with the keys of a new Mercedes costing $250,000.

The Aotearoa Gaming Trust gifted $100,000 with St John making up the balance.

A large group of ambulance staff, representatives of the St John Ambulance Area Committee and St John dignitaries were there for the presentation.

Proceedings began with a welcome from its St John Area Committee chairwoman Maureen Reynolds who emphasised the absolute need for the ambulance to take locals over the Saddle Road to Palmerston North and further afield in an emergency, and the vital role the operations team and the shuttle volunteers play in keeping the services running.

Knight of St John Rex Wheeler speaks on the history of the St John Order.

Macaulay said he was delighted to present the keys to the local St John Ambulance saying it was vital the trust's money went to causes that benefited all locals in the community where the funds were raised. In this case, most of its funding came from the Saigon Restaurant and Bar gaming machines.

Macaulay said everyone potentially can benefit from the new ambulance and his organisation was very keen to support a cause in a small town like Dannevirke.

In reply Knight of St John Rex Wheeler reminded those present that the mantle of St John represented 900 years of history of the Royal Order and its continued support of the sick and wellbeing of communities, albeit a bit different now compared with earliest times.

He received the keys to the new ambulance and asked Reverend Adrienne Bruce of St John Anglican Church to bless it. Reverend Bruce in her blessing asked God to "watch over all who travel in it, the sick, the injured and those who minister them".

"We especially pray for the ambulance officers of the Dannevirke area and for all those who support them in their ministry of care and healing in the community."

Following the closure ceremony, an inspection of the new ambulance revealed it really was "state of the art" and a very welcome addition to the St John Ambulance fleet.