A-graders Chapman Kutia and Jena Gregory on court three. Photo / Dave Murdoch

A-graders Chapman Kutia and Jena Gregory on court three. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke Squash Club held its third and most successful tournament for the year this month when it hosted the Scanpower Dannevirke Open event.

A large crowd watched the open men's final. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The two-day event attracted 60 entries including two A-graders — Chapman Kutia, newly settled in Tararua, and visitor Jena Gregory.

Men's division one Winner Kelly Webber and runner-up Treye Eriksen with Peter Rue. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke’s three courts were busy with a large number of entries, some locals playing on Thursday evening, Friday evening also in full use and Saturday starting at 8am with the finals being completed about 9pm.

Open grade winners Jena Gregory and Brodie Bennett with Scanpower networks manager Peter Rue. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Juniors Mila Alexander and Alixia Laws battle it out in mixed division one. Photo / Dave Murdoch

A visiting family from Waipukurau came to compete — Nichole Mihaere, Melia and Marli Neilson with Peter Rue. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Dinner was catered for by local members.

Results:

Women’s Open Winner: Jena Gregory (Havelock North); Runner-up Kiera Thompson (Havelock North)

Men’s Open Winner: Brodie Bennett (Tararua Squash); runner-up Jena Gregory (HN)

Men’s Division One: Winner Kelly Webber (DVKE); runner-up Treye Eriksen (DVKE)

Men’s Division Two: Winner Cade Eriksen (DVKE); runner-up Rob Leith (HB Lawn)

Men’s Division Three: Winner Cody Caton (HN); runner-up Brett Cook (Fielding)

Men’s Division Four: Winner Khan Duckett (Squashgym); runner-up: Glenn Fergus (Tararua); Plate winner Jared England (DVKE)

Men’s Division Five: Winner Dale Potter (Masterton); runner-up Seumas McGregor (DVKE), Plate winner Gene Ropoama (DVKE)

Men’s Division Six: Winner Nireaha Carberry (DVKE); runner-up Lushinn Marfell (Waipuk)

Women’s Division One: Winner Jaime Tipu (HN); runner-up Aimee Brewster (Squashgym)

Women’s Division Two: Winner Brianna Arthur (Rivercity); runner-up Erana Peeti-Webber (DVKE)

Women’s Division Three: Winner Melia Nielsen (Waipuk); runner-up Poppy Douglas (HB)

Women’s Division Four: Winner Sheree Small (Tararua); runner-up Nicole Mihaere (Waipuk)

Mixed Division One: Winner Mila Alexander (DVKE); runner-up Fergus McKellar (Squashgym)

Mixed Division Two: Ava Johnson (DVKE); runner-up Marli Neilson (Waipuk)

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the past 10 years.



