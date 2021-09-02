Dannevirke Sports clubrooms to get an upgrade

The money will go towards making improvements to the clubrooms.

Dannevirke Sports Club clubrooms are about to get an upgrade, thanks to a grant from Bunnings.

The Bunnings Rugby Assist was offered for the first time to community rugby clubs nationwide, providing materials and products to put towards improving facilities.

Dannevirke Sports Club received $10,000. Administrator Kahlia Christison said she was thrilled.

"It's awesome."

She said when she filled out the application, she had to itemise what the money would be spent on.

"Our approach was that the whole place needed just a general spruce up, but we also focused on heating and a bit of an upgrade to the kitchen as well."

Christison said the club had two clubrooms and the decision of the committee was to focus on the Ernie Massey hall as it was often hired out as a venue for other events, such as fundraisers and meetings.

She said she didn't think many other clubrooms around the country were hired out, in essence giving something back to the community.

Dannevirke Sports Club, which is celebrating 25 years, is a "unique sports club".

"Not many sports clubs can say they've got five different codes of sports under them. Not just rugby."

Twenty community rugby clubs around the country were selected as the inaugural recipients, receiving a share of $300,000 worth of Bunnings Warehouse products and materials.

New Zealand Rugby general manager of community rugby Steve Lancaster said the response to the programme had been very positive.

"Grassroots rugby plays a vital role in the game we love; it's fundamental to keep the game strong."

Bunnings New Zealand director Ben Camire said the passion and dedication shown by club volunteers and communities who applied was really encouraging.

"They share our goal of helping to build grassroots rugby, which is at the heart of every community in this country.

"Bunnings has a longstanding commitment to making a meaningful contribution to the wider community, so we are really excited to be able to make a positive difference to grassroots rugby through Bunnings Rugby Assist."

Bunnings Rugby Assist is part of a three-year deal between New Zealand Rugby and Bunnings Warehouse to sponsor domestic competitions and support community rugby across the country.