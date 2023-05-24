Jonothan Ryklief and Calder Woodfield combined all game to mount strong attacks.

Dannevirke Sports Club Rangers came close to beating a strong Levin side in the Manawatu Football Second Division, going down 4-2 after leading 2-1 10 minutes into the second half.

Promoted to the Second Division this season and with a lot of new players, Rangers has had a win and a draw so far with two serious defeats to provide a reality check on the quality of the better sides.

Levin is one of those and the Rangers played good patterned tactics to be 1-1 at halftime.

The two teams mix for a photo after a hard-fought match.

Early in the second half an indirect penalty 35 metres out to Dannevirke was defended by the Levin goalie, his clearing kick found Aaron Kirton who blasted a rocket into the back of the net from even further out.

That brought Levin into attacking mode but Dannevirke defended desperately, goalie Heath Anderson using all his vast experience to diffuse numerous shots at goal and the backs hustling the attackers into rushed approaches.

Gradually the pressure told and Dannevirke lost its passing pattern, clearing for touch rather than passing forward. A solo run from Levin outpaced the defence and found the net, a second came after a cross was partially blocked and a third bounced high over the advancing goalie’s head to conclude the scoring.

Every game is developing the team with more skills and combinations player/coach Calder Woodfield has plenty of potentials to mould.



