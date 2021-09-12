Dannevirke Sports Club gets grants from Ford NZ and Bunnings Rugby Assist

The Dannevirke Sports Club Year 7and Year 8 netball teams at their recent Viking Tournament.

Dannevirke Sports Club has been the recipient of much local generosity and sponsorship during its 25 years, but most recently grants from two nationwide businesses have helped build its funds - $1500 from Ford NZ - the proceeds of Ford's Blue Oval Roadshow which visited Dannevirke on August 7 and $10,000 from Bunnings Rugby Assist as part of their $300,000 donation of products and materials to 20 community rugby clubs around New Zealand.

Five rugby clubs were lucky to receive $30,000 each, while 15 clubs - Dannevirke Sports Club being among them – received $10,000 each.

Dannevirke's elderly citizens thoroughly enjoying the Dannevirke Sports Club facilities when Dannevirke Host Lions put on a Christmas Luncheon on November 29 last year.

New Zealand Rugby general manager community rugby Steve Lancaster said the response to Bunnings Rugby Assist has been very positive with a third of New Zealand rugby clubs applying.

"Grassroots rugby plays a vital role in the game we love, it's fundamental to keeping the game strong. We're thrilled to have Bunnings Warehouse in our corner, providing some extra support to club rugby in the form of Bunnings Rugby Assist," Lancaster said.

"Selecting the successful clubs was especially difficult not just because of the quantity, but all the clubs that entered were really worthy applicants. We're looking forward to seeing how the successful clubs bring their projects to life."

Bunnings director, New Zealand, Ben Camire said, "The passion and dedication shown by the club volunteers and communities who applied for Bunnings Rugby Assist is really encouraging. They share our goal of helping to build grassroots rugby, which is at the heart of every community in this country.

"Bunnings has a longstanding commitment to making a meaningful contribution to the wider community, so we are really excited to be able to make a positive difference to grassroots rugby through Bunnings Rugby Assist."

Dannevirke Sports Club chairman Craig Boyden said he was thrilled with the donation designated for the upgrade of the Ernie Massie Hall in the A&P Showgrounds.

He said the club is very much focused on getting as many players in its five sporting codes on the field as possible and upgrade of facilities is low on the agenda for expenditure.

Already it had upgraded and opened two months ago the Ruahine Club Rooms at Rugby Park thanks to great local support and the newly donated money will go towards upgrading heating and the kitchen facilities at Ernie Massie.

He hopes this facility will be increasingly hired out to other community groups like the Ruahine School's Stars In Their Eyes and the Dannevirke High School quiz night.

Boyden says the club is very grateful for all donations and the club which has 600 members is thriving. The facility holds as many tables as the Town Hall and he is looking to resurrect the Well-Being Quiz and Fun Night postponed due to Covid as soon as alert level restrictions permit.