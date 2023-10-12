Spinners, weavers, knitters and crocheters on their open day in their spinner's cottage at 30 McPhee Street. Photo / Dave Murdoch

There was a very relaxing hum in the Spinners Cottage last Friday with the sound comprising the whir of spinning wheels, the click of needles and casual conversation.

It was a good atmosphere, an unobtrusive heat pump shielding some crafty ladies and one man who happens to be president of the Dannevirke Spinners and Weavers Club, Warwick Clayton, from the wintry weather outside.

Of course, the group has ventured outside in fine weather once a year to cook up dyes to colour their wools in massive coppers heated by wood fires on their “Dye Day”. They use many local plants including vegetables like rhubarb and onion skins and even weeds like convolvulus and nightshade.

This was not the Dye Day but was instead the club’s first open day for the Dannevirke Spring Festival. It’s not a big commitment because it meets every Friday anyway.

Unique raffle prizes - a home-spun sweater and basket of homemade baby wear. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The club is thriving with 21 members, some very new and some very experienced such as Elaine Webber who pass on their skills.

Warwick has been in the club for a decade having learnt his love of knitting from his mum Shirley who was a founding member.

The cottage has been a wonderful meeting place – the club has just celebrated 50 years of its ownership and the bunting is still up from its party.

Other items made by members for sale. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Pat Hewitt, who recently passed, was a long-term member and her legacy of vast amounts of wool is currently being turned into items for sale to help cover the cost of rates and power.

The open days for the Spring Festival are October 13, 20 and 27 from 10-2pm at 30 McPhee Street but the club especially welcomes new members any time on a Friday from 10-2pm. The club will teach you whatever hobby in wool you fancy and even give you a cup of tea.

