lw20220708muddy2 Checking out the mud bath. Photo / Supplied
It was an afternoon of madness, fun, and mud, but still a great way to end the term at Dannevirke South school.
Principal Caroline Transom said the mud run had been suggested by the deputy principal Claire Audier as a way to mark International Mud Day.
Normally observed on June 29, International Mud Day first began in 2009 at a World Forum event.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
It's believed that playing in the mud helps boost immunity and has physical and mental health benefits.
Transom said another reason for holding a mud day was to show that everyone looked the same.
The school had various activities set up including a mud bath, mudslide and even getting the staff in on it by throwing mud at them.
"It was a full on exciting day," Transom said.
The activities were also designed to teach the children about resilience and risk-taking as well as teamwork with children cheering each other on in the relay.
"It was a lovely way to finish the term."