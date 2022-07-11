Nikolai Pinfold is clearly having a ball throwing the mud. Photo / Supplied

Checking out the mud bath. Photo / Supplied

Staff and students dressed up in colourful clothing as part of the fun. Photo / Supplied

It was an afternoon of madness, fun, and mud, but still a great way to end the term at Dannevirke South school.

Principal Caroline Transom said the mud run had been suggested by the deputy principal Claire Audier as a way to mark International Mud Day.

Students had to crawl under tarps. Photo / Supplied

Normally observed on June 29, International Mud Day first began in 2009 at a World Forum event.

It's believed that playing in the mud helps boost immunity and has physical and mental health benefits.

The runners had to make their way along very muddy tracks. Photo / Supplied

Transom said another reason for holding a mud day was to show that everyone looked the same.

Lexi Reynolds and Alex McNicol did their best to get through the tyre obstacle without falling over. Photo / Supplied

The school had various activities set up including a mud bath, mudslide and even getting the staff in on it by throwing mud at them.

"It was a full on exciting day," Transom said.

Students had to brave the cold mud. Photo / Supplied

The activities were also designed to teach the children about resilience and risk-taking as well as teamwork with children cheering each other on in the relay.

Harry Teller and Micah Toward run along the muddy trail. Photo / Supplied

"It was a lovely way to finish the term."