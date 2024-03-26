Bjorn Anderson sold this mower for a good price at the smallholders auction in Dannevirke last year.

Got a few things lying around you want to sell?

The Dannevirke A&P Association and Dannevirke Host Lions club have teamed up with chief sponsors PGG Wrightson Real Estate for the annual small holders’ auction on April 13.

After a break due to Covid the Dannevirke Lions and A&P Association ran a successful auction in May last year and while items were a bit down in numbers on the last auction in 2021 a good crowd participated enthusiastically and all goods found a buyer.

Cam Smith gained plentiful bids for this mobility scooter in 2023.

Last year, 40 cages of birds were offered, well down on the record of 80 in 2019 but signs are there will be a resurgence. The record could be under threat.

Any items are acceptable including all kinds of livestock except cattle. Ten per cent of each item’s cost goes to the organisers.

Trevor Moore looks sad to have to sell this cute chook which went for $20 last year.

Anyone wanting to contribute items this year can deliver them to the A&P Showgrounds on Friday, April 12 from 2pm to 6pm and again on Saturday from 7am to 10am.

For customers, the auction starts at 10.30am and the auctioneers will progress down the lines of chattels in the oval, usually finishing about 1pm. Livestock will be sold with the poultry in the shearing facility and other stock by the sheep pens. Be early as there is a separate sale of exotic sheep from Brian Hales on that day at the A&P Showgrounds.

A gold coin entry is expected and the lion’s share of proceeds will be donated to the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 10 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.



