At the inaugural meeting of the Scooter Club, the newly-formed club listens to a talk from Beau Hanson around rules and regulations for mobility scooters (from left): Whare Taunoa, Rosemary Harris, Neville Jacobsen, Trevor Bennett , Vincent Pine, Cath Watson, Graeme Locke, Beau Hanson and Jennifer Brown.

It was a warm, sunny, January morning when nine mobility scooter riders gathered in Rangitāne Square, High Street, Dannevirke for the first of what has now become a monthly meeting. It was a fabulous morning and spirits were high with the excitement of getting this club moving, or riding.

Local kaumātua (elder) Trevor Bennett had the idea of a support group and regular gatherings for scooter riders and with the support of kaiwhakapuaki waiora - health coach Megan Ellmers with Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne - the first Scooter Club was formed. Trevor has many great ideas, including the suggestion of an obstacle course for scooter riders. “We are passionate about getting people together, getting out and about and having a wild ride doing so.”

Invited to attend the inaugural meeting was local police officer Beau Hanson. His kōrero was around the rules and regulations for mobility scooters was a popular one and he answered questions from the captivated audience. One topic discussed was the need to raise awareness within the community around mobility scooters and their riders.

Rangitāne Square is a great space for the club to meet as there is plenty of room for the scooters as well as local businesses including the Kōwhai & Kauri Food Truck, Fortynine30 Barbershop and the Manawanui Wellness space.

At the February meeting, the group discussed what they’d like to do as a group for the upcoming monthly gatherings held at Rangitāne Square on the second Thursday of each month. Here are some of the plans for the upcoming monthly meetings:

Thursday, March 14 - Long ride down to the Mangatera Hotel for lunch.

Thursday, April 11 - Obstacle course.

Thursday, May 9 - Scooter maintenance tips .

Thursday, June 13 - Hui with the Tararua District Council regarding overhanging trees, footpath conditions and community awareness around mobility scooter users.

The Scooter Club is a free support group for mobility scooter riders where everyone is welcome. Join us this Thursday, March 14, meeting for a long ride from our base at Rangitāne Square to the Mangatera Hotel for a group lunch. All welcome, nau mai haere mai.

Wawatatia - Dream it

Maheretia - Plan it

Karawhiua atu - Do it

For further information regarding Rangitāne Scooter Group contact Megan Ellmers 027 444 1363.

The Scooter Club has been supported by the work of kaiwhakapuaki waiora - health coaches. The main purposes of these non-clinical roles focuses on holistic wellbeing.

Health coach role includes:

- Health coaching is a way of supporting people to gain the knowledge, skills, tools and confidence they need to take an active part in their own health care.

- We are a free service that offers advocacy and coaching service for tangata whaiora.

- We assist whānau to enhance and develop their own skills and knowledge by connecting people with the right services to reach their goals and aspirations.

Our kaiwhakapuaki waiora, Megan and Lisa can meet face-to-face both onsite or at an alternative community setting, as well as by phone, text or email.

Lisa Mosen, tel 027 294 8292 email Lisa.Mosen@rangitane.co.nz and;

Megan Ellmers, 027 444 1363 email Megan.Ellmers@rangitane.co.nz

Hours and Locations:

Monday-Thursday 8.30am-4.30pm at Manawarangi, 3 McPhee St, Dannevirke.

Friday 8.30am-4.30pm at Barraud St Medical Centre, Dannevirke.