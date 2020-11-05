Dannevirke RSA honours centenarians

Bonny Bodley and Johnny Bray proudly display their RSA life membership certificates that were presented by New Zealand RSA vice president Bob (Bukit) Hill.

By Sue Emeny

Two Dannevirke Returned Servicemen who have each clocked up more than 75 years as RSA members were honoured on Sunday.

Bonny Bodley and Johnny Bray were awarded life memberships of Dannevirke RSA at a special function attended by New Zealand RSA vice president Bob (Bukit) Hill, Tararua mayor Tracey Collis, RSA members, friends and family.

Dannevirke RSA president Roly Ellis, with guests Ivan Bodley, Bonny Bodley, Johnny Bray and Allan Bray at Sunday's life membership presentation.

Dannevirke RSA president Roly Ellis said not only was the occasion to recognise the two men's many years of membership to the RSA, but it was also the 100th birthday of Bodley the following day.

"Johnny Bray batted through an earlier century 15 months ago, having reached 101 years on July 26.

"I believe you two characters may have beaten all records within the New Zealand RSA for being centurions in the same town and still both being sharp as tacks."

Ellis said Bodley joined up at the beginning of World War II in 1940, training in Waiouru and Masterton and joining 25th Battalion 2NZEF 14 Brigade as a machine gunner and reaching the rank of sergeant.

He served in New Caledonia and Guadalcanal, then through Italy and ending in Trieste, Yugoslavia in 1945.

Bray joined up in 1942, training in Trentham then joining C Company 30th Battalion 2 NZEF Workshops 14 Brigade and spent his war years in Fiji and New Caledonia, returning home in 1944.

Ellis said both men joined the RSA on their return to New Zealand and have been members for more than 75 years, which was probably another record.

"It appears that practically all servicemen and women joined the RSA on leaving the service, it's a pity this doesn't happen these days."

He said the decision to give both men life membership had come far too late in life.

"I have great pleasure that the executive committee agreed unanimously that it should happen today, before you both clock up another century.

"Your service to country and the RSA has been exceptional, and many youngsters could take a leaf out of your book."

New Zealand RSA vice president Bob (Bukit) Hill said it was a real pleasure to present the life memberships.

"I find it amazing that you have been members for 75 and 77 years respectively."

Bukit Hill, a veteran of Malaya, Borneo and Vietnam, also awarded the men with New Zealand RSA Vice President's challenge coin, presented to members deserving of recognition.

Allan Bray thanked the RSA for honouring his father while Ivan Bodley said his father had only missed one Anzac Day service in Dannevirke.

"That year he was in London so he attended the service there, so that's not a bad record.

"Dad and Johnny have known each other since the age of 10 and have been friends ever since."

Bonny said the day's occasion was both a happy and sad one.

"Over the years I have lost so many mates from the RSA."

He described his early army training on the slopes of Mt Ruapehu where there was "more snow than sun" and having to camp in slit trenches.

He recounted his years of serving in New Caledonia, the New Hebrides, Guadalcanal and Solomon Islands.

"We then went to Green Island which is just south of the equator and was near the main Japanese naval base. Once Green Island was ours we went back to Guadalcanal then back to New Zealand.

"I then drew the Middle East, then headed to Italy and Trieste where we beat the Germans.

"The saddest part is losing so many mates and I'm still here and sometimes I scratch my head and say why."

Bray said after his training he was sent to Fiji for four months, returning to New Zealand in the middle of a frosty morning.

"We did more training and the next thing we know we're in New Caledonia."

A shoulder injury received while playing rugby meant Bray was on light duties for the rest of his time there.

On returning to New Zealand he was manpowered out to do essential farmwork which he continued to do once he left the Army.

In concluding the gathering Ellis thanked the men for sharing their memories.