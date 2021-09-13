Dannevirke Rotary Club feeling the pinch of lockdown

Foodbanks are well stocked, but some clubs are feeling the squeeze from lockdown.

Foodbanks are well stocked, but some clubs are feeling the squeeze from lockdown.

A Tararua Rotary club feeling the pinch from lockdown says the situation could put community initiatives in peril.

Dannevirke Rotary Club president James Worboys said the club had often helped young people in the community, such as with an outdoor education course.

But the cancellation of various events, such as the rail trip through the Manawatu Gorge, could put many community initiatives in doubt.

The club was small, with about 14 members, and relied on its fundraising events.

"Unless we can raise funds, we can't do much," Worboys said.

While he was hopeful they could still sponsor students for the outdoor education course, that would also depend on fundraising.

Dannevirke Lions Club treasurer Steve St Merat said lockdown hadn't affected them too much except for the closure of the Lions' Den, where they ran the garage sale.

Their big fundraising event for the year was the book sale, which was in July, well before lockdown.

"Whatever we get now is basically a bonus."

They were able to reopen the den on Saturday.

The club has yet to approve the list of community organisations they would be donating to this year, but St Merat said the club will ensure monies raised go to local groups.

"We make a point that what's raised in the community stays in the community."

A Salvation Army spokesperson said they had seen a surge in donations.

Many people had taken the opportunity to do cleanouts during lockdown and that meant more donations to family stores.

The charity's winter appeal had been run before lockdown and foodbanks had also received generous donations.