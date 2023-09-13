Jerrard Stephenson is capped by big brother Hoera at the Ross Shield capping ceremony. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke’s Ross Shield was well and truly launched on capping night when The Hub was almost bulging at the seams with parents and well-wishers.

A very large crowd of family and rugby supporters attended the 2023 Dannevirke Ross Shield Capping. Photo / Dave Murdoch

After the players were piped in by Harvey Sattrup, MC Bernie Walsh gave a brief history of the Ross Shield which started in 1902 and is probably the oldest rugby competition in New Zealand.

The players and coaches seated after being piped in by Harvey Sattrup. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis congratulated the players on their selection, saying it is a great honour and the whole town is behind them when they play in Napier on September 25-30.

She said they should be proud as it is a momentous occasion to represent your town in any sport and they should cherish every minute.

She added playing in the Ross Shield is remembered by past players with great pride and it is influential in shaping character.

Coaches Tau Hauiti and Adam Roe describe the journey so far. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The two coaches, Tau Hauiti and Adam Roe, then described the progress in the last three months, the practice games, the selection of the squad, the great determination for some of the bigger boys to get down to the maximum weight and the sadness to leave some who had tried hard at practice out of the original 30.

They thanked Kelly Gillard for becoming manager, the support group helping her and those providing coaching support as well.

Team manager Kelly Gillard thanks the sponsors, parents and wished the team well at Napier. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Kelly in reply said the challenge of organisation is huge with funding the key issue, thanking those who have helped out, particularly Gold Sponsor Scanpower.

She invited Dannevirke to come up and support the team in Napier and predicted they will acquit themselves well as they have been well coached, the players already winners because of the coaching they have received.

Amy Gibbs, representing Gold Sponsor Scanpower, said the company was delighted to help sponsor the Ross Shield and the players will have a memory they will never forget and will make life-long friends.

In a break from tradition the players were then capped by a person of their choice rather than a well-known local sportsmen. It was a hugely emotional process as dads, mums, brothers, grandparents all took their turn to cap, shake hands, hug and walk off proudly.

That was followed by the award of the Senior Player’s Cup which went to Cooper Sutherland and the naming of the captain, Zac Ball, and vice-captain Will Hogan.

MC Bernie Walsh helped by team mascots Zac Wrenn and Quinn Roe auctioned off legs of lamb to raise funds for the team. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The event ended with an auction to raise funds. Items sold were a bag of puppy food, two bags of dog biscuits, 12 legs of lamb and a 2023 All Black jersey signed by Richie McCaw raising over $2200, the jersey eventually doubling the starting price to sell for $1020.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last ten years.







