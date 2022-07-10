Campbell and Brock Sprague outside the popular Dannevirke restaurant. Photo / Supplied

A Dannevirke restaurant owner is thrilled to have been named a finalist in four categories in the Manawatu Hospitality Awards.

Brock Sprague started the restaurant in partnership with his dad, Campbell, two years ago.

Since then the restaurant has been extremely popular, not only with residents, but with people passing through.

"We're pretty much booked every night."

Sprague believed in offering good-quality hospitality.

"Good food, good service and a good environment. That's our philosophy."

Sprague said the restaurant was a family affair, with him and his dad behind the food and design of the bistro, mum Nicole "the superwoman maître d", and wife Liz behind the scenes for marketing and accounts.

He said it was an honour to have their hard work acknowledged.

"It is a privilege to represent Dannevirke in the awards. We have an amazing community here."

High St Bistro in Dannevirke has been named a finalist in four categories of the Manawatu Hospitality Awards. Photo / Supplied

The bistro was nominated in the following categories: outstanding front-of-house team, chefs choice outstanding chef, OneMusic outstanding ambience and design, and Nova Energy outstanding regional establishment.

The awards night will be held in Palmerston North on August 1.