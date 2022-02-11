The Dannevirke dam as it was last week. The dam has a capacity of 60 million litres. There is a lot more water below the liner. Photo / Leanne Warr

While rain has been helping ease Dannevirke's water woes, Tararua District Council has decided to offer the use of two water tanks.

The tanks, with a capacity of 30,000 litres, were Civil Defence emergency tanks, according to mayor Tracey Collis.

She said Fonterra had organised to fill the swimming pools in Woodville and at Dannevirke High School and she mentioned Dannevirke residents were worrying about their gardens.

So the company had also organised to fill the two tanks which would then be available for any resident to take water from for that purpose.

"It's a very good supply of water which cannot be used for drinking water," Collis said.

She said Fonterra would be supplying the water, so it wouldn't be coming from the town supply, and they could be refilled as necessary.

The water shortage has been an issue for quite some time.

Last year, the council advised the community that a leak had been discovered at the dam.

The leak had been identified in July and it took a few months before the source of the leak could be found and then repaired.

Lockdowns due to Covid and bad weather hadn't helped with the work.

The repairs were completed before Christmas and the reservoir was being refilled.

When full, the reservoir can take up to 60 million litres or 160 cubic metres of water.

However, as the river went into low flows, that limited the amount of water that could be taken to refill the reservoir.

The council implemented level 3 water restrictions to try to reduce town usage and moved to level 4 in early January.

The town was still on level 4 as of last Friday .

Chris Chapman, group manager of infrastructure, said the town was not in an emergency in terms of its water supply, unlike the summer of 2019-20 when the area was experiencing drought conditions.

He said the reason for the restrictions was to prevent declaring an emergency.

"The vast majority of what [water] Dannevirke uses comes from the Tamaki [River]. It doesn't come out of the impounded supply. That's why we went early with precautions."

Those precautions included asking residents to conserve water and banning the use of hoses and sprinklers.

However, residents could still water their gardens using a watering can.

Chapman said the problem was that when the Tamaki River got to low flows, what went from the river to the treatment plant wasn't enough to sustain the town.

"What we're consented to take is less than what the town uses or needs," he said.

When that occurred, the reservoir would normally be used to supplement that.

"It would be very seldom and probably only in a high rainfall that we totally take from [the reservoir]," Collis said.

She said if the dam was at full capacity and water wasn't being taken from the river, it could supply water for Dannevirke for about a month, but that also depended on population and the numbers of houses.

The council was also considering, as part of the Super Consultation rounds with residents in the district, giving ratepayers the opportunity to purchase water tanks for their properties.