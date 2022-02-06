Blair Monaghan unleashes a thunderbolt for Dannevirke Sports Club P3 Yellow against PNBH 4ths at the Domain.

Blair Monaghan unleashes a thunderbolt for Dannevirke Sports Club P3 Yellow against PNBH 4ths at the Domain.



The old song "Mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun" refers to the English reluctance to take a siesta in India.

Well, it wasn't mid-day and it wasn't India but on Saturday, January 29, in Dannevirke, it was hot and there were lots of sportsmen and women out in it. They were having a great time proving that if you are suitably equipped and motivated it is a smart thing to do.

The P3 cricketers continue on their winning streak with P3 Yellow beating PNBH 4ths chasing down 162/8 with Andrew Boyce and Jacob Smith taking two wickets for a miserly 14 and 28 runs respectively.

Bowlers enjoyed a roll-up at the local green.

Dannevirke Yellow passed the score for five wickets, Gordon Kuggeleijn again top-scoring on 45 (10 fours – he hurt his hamstring) with Jacob Smith putting on 20 to add to his bowling figures.

Dannevirke Sports Club P3 Black beat Bloomfield Cricket Club in Palmerston North, Trent Conway putting on 82 to lay the foundation for a 221 total, Ben Allomes adding 41 and George Harris a further 22.

In reply, Bloomfield were all out for 127 William Allomes taking 4/21, George Harris 3/18 and Eden Chapman-Peters 2/22.

Meanwhile, the P1 side fell well short in their final T20 game against PTS United, chasing 201/4 and scoring 116/6 in reply, Thomas Kuggeleijn and George Collin scoring 22 and 20 respectively.

The P1s started the first of their two-day fixtures on Saturday, February 5, at the Dannevirke Domain and will continue there on Saturday, February 12.