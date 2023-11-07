Lucy McCutcheon, 99, with her 50-year Red Cross Membership Award, pin and flowers. Photo / Dave Murdoch

When Lucy McCutcheon received an award for 50 years in Dannevirke Red Cross, it was all the more special because it was also her 99th birthday.

Lucy and fellow long-serving member Pera Jones received the award for their half-century of service to the Red Cross.

Pera Jones, one of the two recipients of a Red Cross 50-Year Membership Award, pin and flowers. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Lucy cuts the lovely 99th-birthday cake. Photo / Dave Murdoch





Lucy (right) and family members Colleen and Kinslay enjoy the birthday cake. Photo / Dave Murdoch





Both award recipients cannot believe the length of time they have served — it had gone so quickly.

They reminisced about the early days when they delivered meals on wheels for the hospital and generally helped out in the community.

Four members of the Red Cross area support team came from Napier and Palmerston North to help out at the meeting last month.

Red Cross’ core business was and still is collecting donated goods such as clothing, and distributing them to those in need or selling them for money to help local causes. For example, Dannevirke supports the Cactus programme, but also sends clothing and bedding to the Palmerston North Refugee Resettlement. It works with the Lions Den to distribute donated furniture.