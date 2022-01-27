Dannevirke ratepayers' association idea gains support

John Schrader felt the outcome of the meeting to look at forming a ratepayers' association was very positive. Photo / Leanne Warr

A proposal to start a ratepayers and residents' association in Dannevirke has some support after a meeting on Tuesday evening.

About 30 people attended the meeting, initiated by Dannevirke resident John Schrader, who had proposed the idea.

Representatives from Tararua District Council also attended: Mayor Tracey Collis and councillor Sharon Wards, along with community board representatives Pat Walshe and Kim Spooner-Taylor.

A few attendees wanted to address the matter of current water supply issues but were reminded the meeting was not the forum to do so.

In addressing the meeting, Schrader said when he was living in the Wairarapa, they didn't initially have a ratepayers' association.

"But when we did start one up it was very constructive."

He said he thought a lot of people had a beef with the council.

"Things that should have happened haven't, and things have happened that shouldn't have.

"As a collective voice, if we submit through the community board and take it to the council, as a collective, we do have a bit more of a voice.

"Because if it's a windy day and only one person's whistling out there, you're not going to get heard. But if you've got 5000 ratepayers whistling the same tune, chances are you will be heard."

Schrader asked for people to put a hand up to help get the association started, or at least to look at whether it was feasible.

"Everybody's got concerns, ideas to make things better. But you're not going to voice them on your own."

Dannevirke resident Craig Ellmers said an association needed to start from the ground up the way it wanted to carry on.

He said that included a working relationship with the council, understanding what the issues were, getting people behind it and knowing who was available to devote some energy to the association.

"I know there's a community board here, but sometimes you need an independent body like a ratepayers and residents' association."

Les Trigg said the main issue was whether having an association was feasible and it also needed the support of the council and the Dannevirke Community Board.

The board had a public forum at meetings where people could voice their views, but he said he hadn't seen very many people do so.

He suspected it was because many people felt they were just one voice and weren't going to be listened to.

"As a ratepayers and residents' association if there [are] any issues that are raised through the group, they can take them to the community board. The community board will do something about it."

Schrader said he would be meeting with those who put their names forward to form a committee to get things under way.