The best dressed quiz team Bibbidi Bobbidi Boozers. (The Princesses) at the quiz night fundraiser for the Sky Tower challenge.

The Dannevirke Volunteer Fire Brigade is back for the 2024 Sky Tower Challenge with its biggest ever team of ten and is busy fundraising and training for the annual Blood Cancer and Leukaemia Foundation fundraiser on May 18.

For the 20th year firefighters from all over New Zealand are meeting at the Auckland Sky Tower on May 18 to climb its 51 flights of steps in full 25kg kit with the purpose of supporting the fight against cancer.

The Dannevirke Sky Tower Challenge team on duty collecting cash and answers at its quiz night in their uniforms created by StitchMe. (The tower on the front glows in the dark)

Last year a team of five from Dannevirke completed the climb and contributed over $16,000 to the $1.5 million raised.

This time the team has doubled and has already raised money with a barbeque at the A&P Show, and picking up hay for a local farmer.

Nearly 90 contestants in 14 teams of six met earlier this month to compete in a quiz at the Dannevirke Sports Club.

Teams compiling the group answers in a highly decorated environment.

Dressed up mostly in team colours with names like Orange is the New Black, The Golden Girls, Top Gun (in black), Picassos Not (in blue), Bibbidi Bobbidi Bloozers (Ball gowns) and The Paddys (in green) they answered eight sets of ten questions throughout the night with Picassos Not winning the quiz and Bibbidi Bobbidy Boozers (The Princesses) being the best dressed.

Encouraged by MC Craig Boyden’s unique auctioneering style, the atmosphere was hilarious and generous at the same time, delicious food made a regular appearance and the bar was doing a roaring trade.

The winning quiz team Picassos Not.

Sets of questions were separated by bidding on auction goods or buying paddles for the chocolate wheel prizes, plus games of chance like top and tail.

Dannevirke businesses had been very generous with more than 100 donations ranging from jackets and jerseys to a cheeseboard and tool kit all reaching extraordinary bids.

Appropriately the Blood Cancer and Leukaemia Foundation was the topic of the first set of questions like “How many New Zealanders are diagnosed with these diseases per day?” (eight!) while the fire service was the theme of Round Two “What is the main cause of domestic house fires?” (unattended cooking).

With lots of money still to come in, the figure raised on the night is well over the $6000 mark.

