The fireworks were spectacular.

Fine but cold weather, along with a promise of food, entertainment and fireworks, attracted a large crowd to Dannevirke’s Ngāti Kahungunu’s Matariki celebrations.

The fireworks display lit up the sky over Dannevirke.

The crowd was entertained by locals Max and Reuben Te Huki and the new Dannevirke High School kapa haka group, drawing an audience to the tent stage alongside the hall.

Local talents Max and Reuben Te Huki entertained early.

Inside the hall, craft stalls did a steady trade and food carts were busy, with the traditional hāngī being popular, but everything from a sausage sizzle to Danish icecreams was on offer.

MC Ariana Nikora’s commentary accompanied a display of groups and individuals who have celebrated successes throughout the year on the big screen. Music from DJ Davies entertained the crowd, which swelled to more than 1000 as the time for fireworks approached.

Levi Lewis from Palmerston North was a top guest performer at dusk.

Guest performers also sparked interest, with Johnny Marshall from Taumarunui and Levis Lewis from Palmerston North both showcasing their skills, while later in the evening, the band Under The Sun from Wellington and Levin took to the stage.

Tanner, Indie and Zara loved their lit-up candy floss.

The Forbes family were not the only ones to dress up warmly.

When the big screen display switched to a remembrance of those who had died over the previous year, the crowd stood in silence.

The Kahungunu message on the big screen for Matariki was addressed to all.

Meanwhile, a fire had been burning to release the messages sent by the children on paper lanterns. Many lanterns had been sent to the schools during the week to be decorated with a message, and they have all been photographed for Ngāti Kahungunu’s Facebook page.

The lanterns were decorated by children with messages for loved ones.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any good community story-telling news about the district for the last 10 years.