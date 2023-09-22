South School Super Stars triumphed in the junior grade.

For the first time in four years, due to the interruptions of Covid, the Dannevirke Primary Schools’ Aerobics competition was back on the Town Hall stage.

Ruahine Wonder Women were runners-up in the junior grade.

Organised by St Joseph’s School, the competition attracted 20 teams of four to five performers from five schools – Huia Range, St Joseph’s, Ruahine, South and Totara College.

Ruahine Star Struck were the intermediate section winners.

MCs Lisa Higginson and Max Te Huki kept the programme running smoothly over the two-hour duration of the show. It started with the juniors, proceeded to the intermediates and finished with the seniors, which showed the progression of difficulty as age and experience increased.

St Joseph’s Dancing Queens on their way to being intermediate runners-up.

A lot of the coaching was done by senior students and a large crowd of whānau expressed their gratitude at the results.

St Joseph’s Pump-It Girls. were winners of the senior grade.

Results:

Junior: 1st South Superstars, 2nd Ruahine Wonder Women, 3rd St Joseph’s Little Belles.

Intermediate: Ruahine Star Struck, 2nd St Joseph’s Dancing Queens, 3rd Huia Range Stars.

Senior: 1st St Joseph’s Pump It Girls, 2nd South School Supremes, 3rd Huia Range Two, Highly commended Huia Range One.

South School Supremes finished runners-up in the senior category.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered community stories telling good news about the district for the past 10 years.