Dannevirke Premier Three Black lead in Manawatū cricket

Mani Dhatt is all defence against tight Palmerston North Legends bowling.

Dannevirke cricket has started its season in Manawatū with a premier one, two premier three and a women's team registered.

The Dannevirke Sports Club Premiers played Palmerston North Boys' High 1st XI in the first game of the 50-over season at Hokowhitu on October 15, and responded reasonably well to a first innings total of 304 for six by the school team with 213 all-out in the 45th over.

Players found the game a good workout after preparation and practices had been washed out.

Mani Dhatt is all defence against tight Palmerston North Legends bowling.

The team had no game on October 22 and play Couchman's Electrical in Palmerston North on November 5.

Dannevirke's Premier Three Black team have had two games, starting confidently with two wins.

Playing at Ashhurst Domain on October 15, Dannevirke amassed a huge total of 263/6 off its 40 overs against Feilding, nearly all the batters contributing, and dismissed their opponents for 66 in 22 overs.

Playing at Dannevirke against Palmerston North Cricket Club Legends on October 22, they dismissed the opposition for 135 in 35 overs, Eden Chapman-Peters taking four wickets, while Adam Webster and Harjet Singh chimed in with two each.

In reply, Dannevirke's two openers Harjet Singh (70) and Mani Dhatt (48no) took Dannevirke's score to 134 before Harjet fell, and the total passed with a lusty blow the next over.

Dannevirke women had their first game washed out on October 15 and with a bye last week are looking forward to playing at Dannevirke High School side in a T20 2pm on Saturday, October 29.

Dannevirke Junior cricket starts Saturday morning October 29 as well.