Sela Byrne, a 2024 NZ Masters Power Lifting gold medallist in Dunedin.

Dannevirke’s Sela Byrne is back on the power-lifting podium after winning gold in the NZ Masters Power Lifting Championships in her 50-60 years age group at Dunedin earlier this month.

After winning gold at the NZ Power Lifting Championship Masters Nationals in Whanganui in February 2023 she considered retiring from the sport but in September she begain training once again for the 2024 NZ Championships Power Lifting event in Dunedin.

Her routine involved fitness work at Activate Gym six times a week for an hour and a visit to Platform Gym in Palmerston North for skills training fortnightly.

In Dunedin she competed in the 50-60 year 60-70kg weight-for-age competition against five other lifters.

Sela in her first deadlift at Dunedin.

She competed in the same squat, bench and deadlifts, attempting each three times. She said it was nerve-wracking as she was always the first to compete and she did not know how her competitors would go.

Sela in action in the squat at Dunedin surrounded by event staff for safety.

Sticking to her strategy of setting a weight she knew she could do first up, she wanted to guarantee a successful lift and from there go up another 10kg in each succeeding lift. The strategy worked.

Sela said it was an exhausting day starting with weigh-in at 8am, relaxation then warming up before her first lift at 10am, concluding about 3pm and then waiting for the results unti about 5pm.

She said warming up was not just physical but also mental.

“You must be focussed. Think right, then lift,” she said.

Sela is grateful to Erana and Kelly Weber, of Activate Gym, for sponsoring her entry costs of nearly $300.

Sela with her gold medal at home in Dannevirke.

She is also grateful she has work at the gym supervising the spin class on bikes and the elderly class, which she says are great fun.

As to the future, Sela thinks she might start mid-year to train for bodybuilding – her other passion.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 10 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.