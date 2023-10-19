Some of the 25 participants in the 2023 100 Kilometre Wai Splash Challenge with staff at the prize-giving. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Some of the 25 participants in the 2023 100 Kilometre Wai Splash Challenge with staff at the prize-giving. Photo / Dave Murdoch

A competition with an incentive to improve health for individuals through exercising in the pool saw 13 participants achieve the mark.

The Wai Splash 100 Kilometre Challenge started with 25 participants. There were 22 last year and 19 the year before.

Starting on July 1 and finishing on September 30. participants were allowed to complete two hours in the pool per day swimming, walking or both to make the experience manageable and to dissuade them from going too hard in one session.

John Edmonds was first to achieve 100 kilometres - he's pictured here with Wai Splash manager Philomena Beale. Photo / Dave Murdoch

First to complete the 100km was John Edmonds, who took just 51 days – one more than the minimum possible. He attended the pool at 6am from Tuesdays to Thursdays, as well as weekend mornings, Monday nights and at lunchtime on Fridays, and in within two months, he’d clocked up a total of 120km.

That was not the greatest total, however, with Ryan Brewin completing 128km. Julie McDougall was the first woman to complete 100km.

Fourteen members of the group took an option to join the aqua aerobics classes which ran from 9.15am-10am, enjoying a lot of fun water-based activities and providing a great opportunity for companionship, along with qualifying for the competition.

At the prize-giving, the pool staff were thanked sincerely for their kindness, encouragement and caring by spokesperson Moana Beveridge.

Those who achieved the 100 Kilometre Challenge are:

John Edmonds

Ryan Brewin

Kim Bishell

Julie McDougall

Moana Beveridge

Leonie Webb

Sue Langridge

Cameron Duncan

Cynthia Irwin

Lorraine McKay

Mariana Domper

Natalia Donaldson

Mata Youngman

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any good community storytelling news about the district for the last 10 years.