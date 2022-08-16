Police are investigating a burnt out car, a burglary and an alleged scam. Photo / NZME

A burnt-out car found at Otanga Rd has been confirmed as stolen from a Dannevirke house.

Dannevirke police sergeant Gary McKernon said the vehicle was taken from an address in Maclaurin St.

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 2 around 7am last Tuesday.

Police were still investigating the incident.

McKernon said police were also investigating an alleged scam incident on Facebook Marketplace.

He said a Dannevirke resident had paid for a fridge but the item never arrived.

"The victim has been blocked on Facebook by the seller, suggesting this was an intentional scam."

A business on High St was also broken into last week with tools taken.

McKernon said police wanted to hear from anyone who was offered the following: a Makita drop saw, De Walt circular saw, two Ozito cordless drills and battery charger and a Ryobi power drill.