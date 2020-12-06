Dannevirke Parade celebrates Christmas spirit

KB Ford's Snoopy's Christmas float took out the top prize of champion float.

Dannevirke's Christmas parade on Saturday was a happy celebration of what has been a difficult year and brought the community together to enjoy the lead-in to the festive season.

The parade was organised by the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Dannevirke Mitre 10.

The Fantasy Cave was back in the parade this year after a break last year and won the Christmas theme category.

Organiser Suresh Patel said the chamber was pleased with the parade despite the float numbers and crowd being down on last year.

"We were probably down about three or four of the large floats on last year but we expected that as a number of parade regulars made the decision some time ago not to enter as it takes months of planning to put a float together."

He said there were 40 floats registered but three didn't turn up.

This 1925 Morris Cowley, which formed part of the Gallery of History's float needed a gentle push during the parade. Gallery of History volunteer Scotty Bond obliges.

"That was slightly disappointing but the floats were of a high calibre.

"However, there was a good buzz and people are definitely taking a lot more pride in putting together a float and the imagination shown is good to see."

The floats were judged by Julianne Jackson, Rowena Bowie and Peter Sinclair.

They said the floats were becoming increasingly difficult to judge as the standard just keeps getting better and it was a close run contest in most categories.

Dannevirke Theatre Company's float promoting its upcoming production of The Addams Family won the most original float.

The champion float had a Snoopy's Christmas theme and was created by KB Ford.

Dannevirke Tyres will retain the best business float trophy it won last year and also took out the public vote again this year.

Patel said the public vote was the closest ever with just four votes separating the winner and second-placed Busy Bees. and one vote separating equal third placed Mitre 10 and Shires.

Dannevirke Tyres' Kiwi summer themed float won the best business category and the People's Choice.

In all 423 people cast a vote. Wind had been forecast on the day with rain in the afternoon but it died down for the parade and the rain held off.

"According to the brass band the last time it rained on parade day was in 1983."

The Dannevirke Brass Band was supported by bandsmen from Feilding, Palmerston North and Levin.

First Years Preschool won the children's float category.

"It's good to see so much support for the Dannevirke Christmas parade."

Patel said the Chamber of Commerce was fortunate to have the support of Dannevirke Mitre 10, which has sponsored the parade for the last four years.

However, the chamber will be looking for a new sponsor for next year's parade.

Float competition results

Champion float: KB Ford

Best Business float: Dannevirke Tyres 1, Mitre 10 2

Best children's float: First Years Preschool 1, Busy Bees Educational Childcare Centre 2

Best Christmas themed float: Fantasy Cave 1, Dannevirke Host Lions 2

Most original float: Dannevirke Fountain Theatre 1, Origin Studios Dannevirke 2

Public vote: Dannevirke Tyres