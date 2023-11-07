Teams survey the options as the leads are about to bowl. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Teams survey the options as the leads are about to bowl. Photo / Dave Murdoch

It was fine weather with remarkable bowling from several newbies at the annual Dannevirke trades bowls tournament.

The tournament attracted eight sets of triples which played three rounds but in hindsight the Rugby World Cup final being on at the same time might have affected entries because some who had registered did not come.

Ian Cushing gets a good bowl away. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The players had a great time in the fine weather and superb greens and a nice lunch capped the day off along with some nice prizes.

Sometimes it comes down to a measure. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke Bowls is keen to attract new players and would like some of the players and anyone else to just roll up on a Saturday.