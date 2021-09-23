Dannevirke night market so popular it's added more

Maxine Rees with one of her creations at a market earlier this year. Photo / Sue Emeny.

Maxine Rees with one of her creations at a market earlier this year. Photo / Sue Emeny.

Jacky Check reckons she's found her calling.

For the past few months she has been organising the popular Dannevirke Night Market, although she worked full time as an assistant manager at Farm Source.

"I love it."

It was a lot of work, especially when she had more requests for stalls than she was able to cater to. But it was worth it.

The night markets had to be put on hold when the country went into lockdown.

However, they are back this Saturday with a day market from 10am to 1pm and another from 5.30pm to 8pm.

Check said this Saturday's market would be different from the country carnival market which had been run on a Saturday but had been on hold for the past few months.

She said the Saturday night one would be a trial to see how it went.

The markets were started earlier this year.

"Because I wanted to," Check said.

She felt there was a demand for it, because there wasn't a lot to do in Dannevirke.

Some shops had closed down and the owners had struggled to sell their products.

There had been some attempts to have similar markets in the past in country halls.

"It never really took off," Check said.

Some of the most successful stalls have been by local talent, she said.

"Whatever people are making from home - their own arts and crafts."

That can be anything from jams and chutneys and crystal pendants to soaps.

Check said she also promoted each stallholder with links to their websites or Facebook pages.

"It's about supporting them. Making sure they're successful."