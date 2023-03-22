National Party MP Andrew Bayly speaks to local supporters at Tararua Reap on Monday, March 20.

Local members of the National Party gathered to hear National Party MP and finance spokesman Andrew Bayly promise to eliminate the Labour Government’s massive $42 billion tax take by returning to 2017 tax thresholds and encouraging Kiwis to save. He underlined how divisive the Labour Government’s policies have been and how National’s policies would help heal this divisiveness.

Newly reselected Wairarapa electorate candidate Mike Butterick renews ties formed during the last election.

Mike Butterick, National’s newly selected candidate in the Wairarapa electorate, was also welcomed at Monday’s gathering of party faithfuls.

Mike, a beef and sheep farmer in Masterton, spoke passionately on the issues that are front and centre for Tararua residents - the cost of living crisis, access to healthcare, education, roading and crime.