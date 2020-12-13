Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Dannevirke military parade's close timing with Christmas parade upsets peace advocate

3 minutes to read

Peace activist Liz Remmerswaal said the military parade normalised war and weapons and was inappropriate so close to Christmas. Photo / File

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Gianina Schwanecke

A Hawke's Bay peace advocate says the sight of 100 soldiers marching down Dannevirke's main street as part of a charter parade earlier in December was "inappropriate" so close to Christmas.

"If Christmas is a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.