Dannevirke Menz Shed loves a challenge

Treasurer Dave Bassett is raffling two wooden platters and a set of wooden toys. Photo / Dave Murdoch

With a membership of over 20 the Dannevirke Menz Shed is thriving and is playing a vital part in the community.

Its Open Day last weekend revealed a multitude of creations in wood and metal every one unique, mostly for sale and perfectly timed for Christmas presents. These are to help pay for the rental and electricity usage of their site. A steady flow of visitors raised $700 with raffles still open.

Menz Shed treasurer Dave Bassett stands next to barrel seats made by Tony Morris. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Creating things to sell is one aspect of their business, mostly the work of individual craftsmen and items range from Tony Morris’ barrel seats adapted from real barrels to Dennis Wraight’s ornaments adapted from old sewing machines with coffin maker’s offcuts being used to make dolls houses and toys.

Members Dennis Wraight, Bill Morgan, Tony Prisk and Dennis Wakely with items for sale. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Carpenter Brendon Graham delivers some matai doors for the Menz Shed. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The community is very generous in supplying recycled materials, for example, carpenter Brendon Graham delivering on Saturday two matai doors made originally by Harry Liddington.

In return the Menz Cave collectively makes items for the community, building the set for the Dannevirke Theatre Company’s hugely successful production of Calendar Girls and the recently delivered Herbertville Community Book Cabinet.

Members love the challenge of creating something, putting into action a lifelong set of crafting skills.

They also love the camaraderie of their mates and a reason to get out of the house and leave their spouses in peace.

Inside the workshop featuring other creations and some amazing technology. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Chairman Dennis Wakely says people are welcome to come down to their site behind the Radio Station in Denmark St especially if they want something made or repaired.

The Dannevirke Menz Shed was one of the first in New Zealand pioneered by current secretary Ian Barnett.





