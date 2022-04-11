The renovation included new clinical meeting rooms. Photo / Supplied

Dannevirke's mental health and addiction services facility has had a revamp with help from MidCentral District Health Board.

The facility, which provided services including assessment, treatment, education, crisis prevention and support for adults with mental illness in the Tararua district was the first of three to be upgraded in the rohe.

A spokesperson from the DHB said the new carpet was laid and the facility received a fresh coat of paint.

The spokesperson said new furniture was placed in the foyer and waiting area.

Improvements were also made to internet services to improve telehealth communications.

"There are new clinical meeting rooms to meet Whanau Whaiora in a more welcoming environment, general meeting rooms and a clinical room."

The spokesperson said a business case in which it was proposed to update and renovate locality-based services, was approved last year.

"The renovation improved the look and the feel of the facility, to make it a more welcoming place for patients, friends and whanau to support loved ones who may be suffering with mental health."

The facility is lighter and brighter, giving it a more welcoming feel. Photo / Supplied

Operations Executive for Mental Health and Addiction Services Scott Ambridge said the renovations were greatly welcomed and made a huge difference to the area.

Scott Ambridge - staff were much happier in the environment. Photo / Supplied

"Our goal was to give the place a much cleaner and professional look and feel, and I feel we have managed to do that very successfully here. Staff are much happier in the new working environment and the feedback from staff and Whānau Whaiora is the facility feels so much better, and staff feel much more appreciated in what they do."

Locality Manager Jacqui Hori said the new look had made a huge difference to staff and patients.

"At times it was challenging for some of the staff to work around the refurbishment in action."

She said some had spent weeks working on trestle tables loaned by the Ormondville Fire Service.

The new look has made a huge difference to the energy in the room. Photo / Supplied

"Our new look has made a huge difference with the energy in the room, staff are feeling appreciated and proud. I absolutely love the new look, it is welcoming and fresh."

The facility's services were different to those at MASH Trust, which provided alcohol and drug counselling in Dannevirke.

The trust withdrew its services in February due to a lack of referrals.

Ambridge said that counselling was funded by the DHB and that funding remained in place so an alternative provider could be supported.

Planning was underway to procure another provider for the counselling and options were still being explored, he said.