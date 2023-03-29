Dannevirke Sports Club's senior football team pause during their pre-season clash.

Two Rangers teams – Dannevirke and Port Hills Napier - met on Saturday for a pre-season warm-up game at the Dannevirke Showgrounds.

It was a chance to test combinations with both teams having a number of new players joining their ranks and in almost perfect conditions the teams had a good workout, the game being played in three half-hour sessions to acknowledge a lack of fitness so early in the season.

Dannevirke Rangers captain Scotty Dyer feeds his front line from midfield.

Dannevirke Sports Club can field only one men’s team this year and since the Rangers won their Third Grade competition last year, they have been promoted to the Premier Two division, something they are a bit nervous about but keen to experience.

Captain Scotty Dyer says he expects his team will hold their own because there is a mix of experienced players and some talented newcomers who will eventually combine effectively.

Already the signs are good after Dannevirke took an early lead through Dyer and held the advantage until midway through the second session when Port Hills Rangers equalised.

Newcomer Jonathan Ryklief shows his skills and pace for Dannevirke Rangers.

The third session saw Napier score three more goals as the Dannevirke players tired but they can come away satisfied with the progress knowing they will have three of their best players back next week, including their first-choice goalkeeper, for the season opener.

The Manawatu competition has dropped to three grades this year with Pahiatua and a new Woodville team joining the Third Division.



