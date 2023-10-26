The group of walkers start behind the banner outside the Hub. Photo / Dave Murdoch

It was a smaller-than-usual group taking part in the Memory Walk in Dannevirke, but that didn’t diminish the significance of the event.

They had to close up to accommodate the footpath outside the appropriately coloured Origin Studios. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Nanette Leeman is pushed along by Ants Eising. Photo / Dave Murdoch

More than 50 in number and mostly elderly, they walked from the Hub along High St and around the block - far enough for the infirm - to draw attention to the increasing level of memory loss – Alzheimer’s and dementia – afflicting the population. They retired to the Hub for morning tea and a chat.

Bill Kay buys a Marion Kennedy Club raffle. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The group gets a pretty good morning tea. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Deputy Mayor Erana Peeti-Webber acknowledged the commitment of carers. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Manager of Alzheimers Manawatū, Tracy Lynn, welcomed the group and thanked them for coming along on a fortunately warm, sunny but blustery morning.

Tararua District Council Deputy Mayor Erana Peeti-Webber thanked all those who volunteer to help those afflicted, saying she had personal experience with a family member and fully comprehended what families go through.

Staff and volunteers of Dannevirke's Manawatū Alzheimers branch. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Margaret Brown, ACW local manager for elderly care, wins the raffle. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The Memory Walk is a global phenomenon and for New Zealand it is marked with the walk as close to October 14 as possible. The global theme this year is “Never Too Early, Never Too Late” and highlights the help available for those who suffer from dementia and the carers who look after them.

Regionally it comes under Health NZ MidCentral’s Alzheimers Manawatū and locally in Dannevirke the Marion Kennedy Club has a base and offers help in the Band Rooms every Thursday from 10.30am until 3pm.

For anyone seeking help contact dementia adviser Andrea Hodgetts on 06 357 9539 or 027 357 9560.





