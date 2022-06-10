The fireworks display at last year's Matariki celebrations. Photo / Dave Murdoch

An event scheduled for tonight in Dannevirke has had to be postponed due to the weather forecast.

Ngati Kahungunu ki Tamaki nui-a-Rua advised via social media that the Matariki celebrations in the Dannevirke Domain, which included the Tirama Luminate Trail and the Feast Matariki, which would have concluded with fireworks, had to be postponed.

A new date has not been set.

Dannevirke has been experiencing high winds and the forecast is not looking any better for the weekend ahead.

The Met Service issued a strong wind watch for Dannevirke up to 6pm Saturday.