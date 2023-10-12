The warmest stall holders on High Street in 2022, these lionesses (Chrissy Pratt, Lois Mauger and Sarah Wadley) wearing onesies from St Vincent de Paul. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke Day in 2022 was a huge success and the Dannevirke Community Board is hoping for another equally successful day on October 20.

Last year the day was cool but it stayed dry and a good crowd came to browse and buy, boosted by an almost continuous flow of traffic going north to the Hawke’s Bay Show, many stopping to participate.

Community Board members Ron Wallace and Pat Walshe greeted the public and publicised activities. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The response to the Dannevirke Community Board initiative to run the day was great, with organiser Pat Walshe saying it was definitely worthwhile and he hoped it would run again. It is - from 10am-2pm on October 20.

Stallholders will be hoping Market Day is as successful as last year because nearly all reported great sales, and stocks were pretty low by the time the day officially closed at 2pm.

Rotary members Margaret and Harold Orsborne with their team did a roaring trade in sausages to fundraise for Prostate Cancer, keeping pancake proceeds for club finances. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The best aspect of the day was that most stalls were local. Many of the normal out-of-town stalls were attracted to Hawke’s Bay but that did not detract from the range of bargains on sale, local shops putting out specials, individuals displaying amazing quality crafts and clubs and organisers making the most of this opportunity to fundraise.

Annie and Dianne Boyle sold out of their Sweet Snaccidents cookies. Photo / Dave Murdoch

High Street, decorated with international flag bunting to supplement those of the Ross Shield took on a cheerful and positive tone, cafes did really great business and many locals who had not seen each other for months had a chance to stop and chat.

Perhaps that was what the day was mainly about.

Organisations and businesses should put up stalls – it costs nothing but time as there is no charge. Contact Pat Walshe urgently so he can allocate sites on 027 450 0187.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last ten years.