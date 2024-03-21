The Ruahine Ramblerz Marching Team outside the Rolleston Community Centre.

Ruahine Ramblerz joined 11 teams from the Upper South Island in a display day in Christchurch.

Nine members from the Dannevirke leisure marching team attended the Affinity Marching Team Display day, held at Rolleston in Christchurch, last month.

It was an opportunity for the South Island teams to march in preparation for the nationals in Invercargill on March 22-23.

The team had funding and had fundraised to attend Invercargill but with other events on at the same time it was unable to find suitable accommodation or transport to the venue.

Thankfully as an alternative, one of its team organised this trip to Christchurch.

We were proud to represent Tararua District and the host team was delighted to have us. It was pleasing to realise that many marchers knew where Dannevirke is and some had connections to this area personally or through family.

The Ruahine Ramblerz wish to thank the community for their support of our fundraising raffles which allows us to travel and march with other teams, mostly from the lower North Island.