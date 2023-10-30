Billie was delighted to shop around at Dannevirke's Market Day. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Great weather made all the difference on Dannevirke’s Market Day.

Hundreds of cars and campervans crawled from the north through High St mid-morning on the annual day, held on Hawke’s Bay’s anniversary day.

Christopher Cape selling his planes and other creations as Christmas presents. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Matching numbers of pedestrians filled the pavements seeking bargains from the many stalls offering everything from crafts and food to shop bargains and garden plants.

One of the few stalls from out of town, Samuel and Matthew Boyd with their Value Plants were thrilled with sales. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Stalls from Hawke’s Bay were absent, but that meant the local businesses and organisations that had come out in good numbers gained the benefit.

Dannevirke Community Board chairman Pat Walshe says the weather, which was sunny with a light breeze, made all the difference.

These two "Wally's" masquerading as community board members were putting out a good sound. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The bunting adorned the street, community board members kept the music and the positive comments flowing.

Jahvis and Hoarni Harrison lining up with gran for pulled pork and soup with buns from Rangitane as a Relay For Life fundraiser. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Tania Emslie and Judy Giddens selling beautiful creations for Art Dannevirke. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Tom, Peter and guests sang the old favourites, sellers and buyers got dressed up, stalls were scattered all along the footpaths and good profits were made.

Pat says he was delighted with the town’s response with all the feedback really positive, but the board would like new ideas on how to make the day even better.

