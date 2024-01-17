Dannevirke Lions sponsor young cricketers to Riverbend Camp

Most of the Dannevirke Junior Cricket team picked to play at Riverbend Camp this week with Lion sponsors Treasurer Steve St Merat and President Barbara Ferguson. Players standing: Kade Smith, Toby Clark, Will Hogan, Mason Prenter, Brock Ward. Players seated: Kaayden Zachan, Jayden Derbridge. Absent: Lucas Greig, Jimi Higson, Aaron Larsen, Gus Roe and Nathan Graham and Coach Matt Greig.

Thanks to sponsorship from Dannevirke Lions, junior cricketers were able to attend the annual tournament at Riverbend Camp.

Last weekend, a dozen very excited junior cricketers left Dannevirke bound for Napier. This squad made up of year 5-7 cricketers was making the annual pilgrimage to the Riverbend Camp tournament which has been running for more than 40 years.

The cost of the sponsorship to the camp was $3395.

Lions president Barbara Ferguson said Lions were always keen to support young people through experiences like this which could help them progress in their sports and grow to be good citizens.

Riverbend has been the nursery for many top cricketers nationwide and brings together the very best junior cricketers from around New Zealand for a series of six 30-over matches spread over four days.

They play in the Year 7 grade, which has 25 teams against whom they play six, two per day.

Practice at the Dannevirke Domain. Brock Ward bowling to Kade Smith.

Nearly all those playing senior cricket for the Dannevirke Sports Club have attended this camp, including the current crop.

This year the squad is quite young but expectations are still high under coach Matt Greig after recent successes.

Although wins are great, the camp provides the opportunity to play against a greater range than the local and Manawatū youngsters they meet each week. Greig said the experience is an eye-opener for them all.

Another benefit is the tournament gives players a chance to shine. Some have gained regional representative status from it.

The camp is so called because it is a live-in experience that gives the team a chance to get to know each other and make long-lasting friendships.

With the advice “keep bat and pad together,” ringing in their ears, the squad headed off knowing Park Island in Napier would be reasonably mild after recent hot temperatures.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 10 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.











