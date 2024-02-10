Happy passengers in the Lions' bus at the start of the new Elske year on Monday, February 5.

Happy passengers in the Lions' bus at the start of the new Elske year on Monday, February 5.

After a considerable search of the community for a new van to take Elske members to their weekly get-together, Dannevirke Host Lions has agreed to make available its van loaned from Hato Hone St John.

Originally donated to St John by Gwen Fairbrother to be a health shuttle, it was retired from its fleet last year and a request from Lions to have the bus to help transport donations and deliveries from its Lion’s Den second-hand shop was accepted.

Now it has an extra use as the bus’ hydraulic lift is ideal for transporting elderly with mobility issues.

Sue Donaldson and Faye Kendall help Elske member Gloria McDonald down the ramp while driver Steve St Merat looks on.

Lions say the bus has become an essential part of the den’s operations and if it was not for the generosity of the community donating goods and St John making the bus available it could not operate its shop.

Similarly Elske, in its new venue at Knox Church, could not operate its Monday session for its group of elderly, many of whom have been attending for over 20 years, without a bus when ACW withdrew its van after a loan of six months.

A great way to start the new year with over 20 to morning tea.

Lions president Barbara Ferguson says she went with driver Steve St Merat to pick up the Elske passengers in a trial run and realised how much they enjoyed getting out to meet once a week and how useful the bus is.

Steve, also Lions treasurer, says it is nice to return the generosity to the community and the bus is ideal. The club will also pay its running costs from the den’s profits.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 10 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.