Dannevirke Lions' book sale a success

People lined up outside the Dannevirke Town Hall before the doors opened.

People lined up outside the Dannevirke Town Hall before the doors opened.

Two hours in at the Lions Bonanza Book sale and the books were still going out the door, observed treasurer Steve St Merat.

A crowd was waiting outside the town hall before the doors opened at 9am and continued to pour in during the first day of the sale, which runs until Sunday.

Many made a beeline for a particular area, depending on their interest - whether that was adult fiction, children's, music or books about health.

The Lions club were very pleased with the response from the public for their annual sale.

Proceeds will go back into community projects.